Vishakhapatnam, Beas cleanest railway stations, says QCI report

The cleanliness report include the evaluation of process of cleanliness in parking, main entry area, main platform and waiting rooms. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Vishakhapatnam and Beas railway stations are the cleanest railway stations out of the 407 station in the country, according to an audit conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI) on behalf of Indian Railways.

Under the A1 category of railway stations – Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) topped the list followed by Secunderabad (Telengana) and Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir) while in A category, Beas (Punjab) bagged the first position followed by Khammam (Telegana) and Ahmednagar (Maharashtra).

According to the station cleanliness report released by railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday the stations were ranked following a survey which included evaluation of process of cleanliness in parking, main entry area, main platform, waiting room, direct observation by QCI assessors of cleanliness in these areas and passenger feedback.