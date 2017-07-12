Kerala govt to pay up the debts of farmer who hanged himself after asked for bribe

Bengaluru: The Kerala government Wednesday said it will repay the debt owed by a 56-year-old farmer who killed himself outside a government office last month. A suicide note recovered from his body had said the officials were harassing him.

K. Joy hanged himself after officials at the local revenue office in Kozhikode district wouldn’t let him pay his land tax because he refused to pay a bribe, Mint reported on 22 June.

Joy’s family had sat on a hunger strike in front of the office earlier also and Joy had even threatened the officers that he would take his life.

On 30 June, Joy’s family had sought help to waive his debt of Rs16.47 lakh including education loan for one of his daughters. A cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to pay the amount on behalf of Joy.

The aid will be provided from chief minister’s disaster management fund, said an official statement.

Joy had hanged himself just a day after the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, general secretary Sitaram Yechury criticised the union government for allegedly turning its back on the distress of farmers.

Following the incident, Joy’s family members and friends refused to take the body away from the office premises for cremation until government authorities assured action.

The government suspended the accused officials and later initiated surprise vigilance raids to check corruption in revenue offices. The opposition called the death a shame for the state.