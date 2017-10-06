GST rates on 27 items reduced: Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley (right) and revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia during the GST Council meeting on Friday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley said GST rates on 27 items have been reduced, after the GST Council eased rules for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and exporters.

Small businesses would be allowed to file GST returns once a quarter instead of monthly returns, Jaitley said following the GST Council meeting on Friday. Businesses with turnover of up to Rs1.5 crore will be allowed to file quarterly returns as against monthly filings, Jaitley said. The compliance burden of SMEs in GST has been cut while eligibility of composition scheme has raised to Rs1 crore, he added.

Tax refunds of July and August for exporters will be processed from 10 October, said Jaitley, adding that e-wallet for exporters to start from 1 April 2018.

GST, which was launched in July, is a landmark reform which turned India’s 29 states into a single market for the first time. But SMEs, crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to create millions more of jobs, have been hurt by the massive tax overhaul that added layers of extra bureaucracy for firms and hit exports. Reuters

PTI contributed to this story.