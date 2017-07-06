Donald Trump: Russia could have interfered with presidential election

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Thursday conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 election that brought him to power but said other countries may also have been involved.

“I’ve said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won’t be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Trump did not elaborate on which other countries he believes meddled in the 2016 election during his remarks in Warsaw, Poland Thursday. He says “nobody really knows for sure.”

He was speaking a day ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Donald Trump administration is facing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential elections with multiple investigations focusing on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

The Kremlin has denied all allegations. Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday.