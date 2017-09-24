Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Sep 24 2017. 09 49 AM IST

Security forces conduct search operation in Kashmir’s Uri

Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri following information about the presence of militants
PTI
Security personnel started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri on Sunday morning. Photo: Hindustan Times
Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

“Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of militants there,” an Army official said.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

First Published: Sun, Sep 24 2017. 09 49 AM IST
