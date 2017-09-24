Security forces conduct search operation in Kashmir’s Uri
Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri following information about the presence of militants
Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.
“Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of militants there,” an Army official said.
Further details of the operation are awaited.
First Published: Sun, Sep 24 2017. 09 49 AM IST
Topics: Kashmir Uri Security forces militants Army
Latest News »
- Congress set to lose chairmanship of key parliamentary panel to BJP MP
- Ford sees big opportunity for smart mobility services in India
- Irdai panel to help move to risk-based capital norms in 3 years
- LTCG case: Sebi revokes trading ban on 14 entities
- Bangladesh imposes mobile phone ban on Rohingya refugees
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share