Security forces conduct search operation in Kashmir’s Uri

Security personnel started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri on Sunday morning. Photo: Hindustan Times

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

“Security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of militants there,” an Army official said.

Further details of the operation are awaited.