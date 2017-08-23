West Bengal govt plans to restructure enterprises, cabinet meet today

A file photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: For the first time since Mamata Banerjee took office as the chief minister in 2011, the West Bengal government may start a programme to restructure enterprises in which it is invested, and this may include sale of its equity interest in at least a dozen firms.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet is expected to approve the sale of the state’s 43% stake in Metro Dairy Ltd to its private partner Keventer Agro Ltd, according to key government officials, who asked not to be identified.

More strategic sales are in the pipeline, they said, but declined to name the companies that have been identified for disinvestment. Many more are also going to be restructured so that the state could cut losses, they said.

Following the long tradition in West Bengal of the state government taking over embattled enterprises to save jobs, Banerjee had passed a bill in February 2016—the last in her first term as the chief minister—to take control of Dunlop India Ltd and Jessop and Co. Ltd from the Ruia Group.

The restructure plan to cut losses marks a departure from that tradition, though it is not the first such initiative in West Bengal.

Back in December 2003, the state government had launched a drive to restructure its 60-odd enterprises in phases with funding support from UK’s Department for International Development.

Under that programme, the state had in the first phase restructured around 30 firms, of which 21 were wound up. In the wake of economic downturn, the programme was halted in 2009 for fear that it could lead to more job losses.

After starting her second term as the chief minister last year, Banerjee had said that her government would look to liquidate its investments in joint ventures (JV) with builders. But the proposal didn’t go through because it was found that these JVs had concluded all projects and were worth little or nothing.