Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 01 41 PM IST

IAF plane crashes, pilots safe

A MiG-23 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, both pilots eject safely

PTI
A court of inquiry has been ordered in the IAF plane crash. Photo: AFP
Jaipur: A MiG-23 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Thursday crashed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, with both the pilots ejecting safely.

The incident occurred in Balesar area, SP (Jodhpur Rural) Dr Ravi said.

    It was a MiG-23 UB trainer plane and both the pilot and co-pilot are safe, defence source said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. Further details are awaited.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 01 41 PM IST
    Topics: IAF MIG 23 Indian air force IAF plane crash court of inquiry

