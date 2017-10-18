Rex Tillerson to visit India next week, says US aims to ‘dramatically deepen’ ties

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson says the Donald Trump administration expects Pakistan to take “decisive action against terrorist groups” based within its borders. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he would visit India next week and that the Donald Trump administration was “determined to dramatically deepen” ties with India.

Tillerson made the remark in a speech at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. He called on India to fully embrace the “potential as a leading player in the international security arena”, adding that the US expects Pakistan to take “decisive action against terrorist groups” based within its borders.

The US secretary of state further said there is room to invite others, including Australia, to join the US-India-Japan security engagement. The US has begun “quite conversation” with east Asian countries on alternatives to Chinese infrastructure financing, Tillerson said.