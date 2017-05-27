Four militants killed in Rampur as Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

A search operation was going on in the area, says the Indian Army. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing four militants.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said a gunbattle erupted after the four militants crossed from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in western Rampur sector in the early hours.

A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies. PTI

(AP contributed to this story)