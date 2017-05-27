| E-Paper
Last Modified: Sat, May 27 2017. 09 50 AM IST

Four militants killed in Rampur as Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Indian Army says four militants were killed early today along LoC in Rampur sector while trying to infiltrate in Kashmir

PTI
A search operation was going on in the area, says the Indian Army. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing four militants.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said a gunbattle erupted after the four militants crossed from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in western Rampur sector in the early hours.

A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies. PTI

(AP contributed to this story)

First Published: Sat, May 27 2017. 09 50 AM IST