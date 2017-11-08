Dense smog continues to engulf Delhi

Commuters drive amid heavy smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Dense smog continued to engulf the national capital for the second day on Wednesday, leaving people gasping for breath. The visibility was recorded at 300 metres both at 5.30am and 8.30am.

The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, even as humidity levels were high. The humidity was recorded at 98% at 8.30am. The Met office has forecast clear skies for the rest of the day. “The maximum temperature is expected to hover at 30 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 30 and 16.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. As a choking blanket of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday, it prompted authorities to announce closure of primary schools and a four-fold hike in parking fees among a series of sweeping measures.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also announced that primary schools in the national capital will remain closed on Wednesday. The Delhi government had also issued a health advisory for high-risk people, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments.

The EPCA has directed the municipal bodies in the region to immediately enhance parking fees by four times and instructed the Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and ensure frequent services.