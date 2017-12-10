Mani Shankar Aiyar should be expelled from party for ‘neech’ remark, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Etawah: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar should be expelled from the party for his “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav said. “The word ‘neech’ used for the prime minister by a Congress leader is certainly wrong...A person who has uttered such a statement should not just be suspended, but expelled from the party,” Yadav said.
He said positive politics has virtually vanished, and “politics of mud-slinging” has become a common phenomena. “There has been a paradigm shift in the country’s politics. ‘Sakaratmak rajniti’ (positive politics) has virtually vanished, and politics of mud-slinging (keechad uchaalne ki rajniti) has become a common phenomena,” Yadav said.
Aiyar was suspended from the Congress earlier this week after he called the prime minister a “neech kism ka aadmi” (vile sort of man). “The prevailing circumstances in the country, and the way the government is functioning, there is a need for a big movement, and in coming time a movement will be launched,” he said.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said almost all sections of the society were worried. “During our regime, we had given priority to roads, education, health, drinking water and electricity. This gave employment to youngsters, and also developed the state,” he said.
Latest News »
- BJP to see impact of demonetisation in Gujarat poll: Akhilesh Yadav
- Airtel to connect over 2,100 uncovered villages in North East
- Gujarat polls: Why Pakistan army ex-DG wants Ahmed Patel as CM, asks Narendra Modi
- Former RBI governor Y.V. Reddy says India should aim at 7.5% growth in 2 years
- Indian aviation outlook very good, infrastructure worrisome: IATA
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Requiem for the infra heroes of yesteryear
Cement prices rise again, but will they sustain this time?
Jet Airways’s Q2 profit remains grounded, thanks to international operations
Steel market conditions bullish but investors not buying it
Videocon d2h merger benefits blindside investors to Dish TV’s waffling performance