Curbs on hookahs in restaurants as government moves to amend rule

The amendment will help in curbing the mushrooming of hookah bars in hotels and restaurants in metropolitan cities. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: In an apparent attempt to curb use of hookahs in smoking zones at hotels, restaurants and airports, the government has amended a rule to prohibit such services in those areas.

The amended provision under the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008 states “no service shall not be allowed in any smoking area or space provided for smoking. Also, hotels, restaurants and airports will have to mandatorily display a board (60x30cm) outside the smoking zone mentioning tobacco smoking is injurious to the health of both smokers and non-smokers. It should also mention that entry of anyone below the age of 18 is prohibited in those zones.

The health ministry has amended rule 4 (sub-rule 3) of the prohibition of smoking rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The notification was issued on 23 May. According to Dr S K Arora, state nodal officer for National Tobacco Control Programme, Government of India, the amendment will help in curbing the mushrooming of hookah bars in hotels and restaurants in metropolitan cities.

“It will further strengthen the enforcement strategies in public health interest,” he added.

The existing sub-rule 3 was being misinterpreted and used as per convenience by several restaurant and hotel owners. This notification now further clarifies that no services will be allowed in smoking zones. PTI