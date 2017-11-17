Delhi pollution: NGT lifts ban on construction as air quality improves

NGT permits trucks to enter Delhi, directs neighbouring states to submit action plan on steps to curb pollution within two weeks. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday lifted its ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR.

However, the green panel refused to lift ban on industrial activities causing pollution in the region.

