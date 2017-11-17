 Delhi pollution: NGT lifts ban on construction as air quality improves - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 11 30 AM IST

Delhi pollution: NGT lifts ban on construction as air quality improves

National Green Tribunal (NGT) refuses to lift ban on industrial activities causing pollution in Delhi NCR
PTI
NGT permits trucks to enter Delhi, directs neighbouring states to submit action plan on steps to curb pollution within two weeks. Photo: Hindustan Times
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday lifted its ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR.

However, the green panel refused to lift ban on industrial activities causing pollution in the region.

NGT permits trucks to enter Delhi, directs neighbouring states to submit action plan on steps to curb pollution within two weeks.

First Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 11 25 AM IST
Topics: Delhi pollution NGT trucks Delhi construction Delhi Air quality

