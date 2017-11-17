Delhi pollution: NGT lifts ban on construction as air quality improves
National Green Tribunal (NGT) refuses to lift ban on industrial activities causing pollution in Delhi NCR
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday lifted its ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR.
However, the green panel refused to lift ban on industrial activities causing pollution in the region.
NGT permits trucks to enter Delhi, directs neighbouring states to submit action plan on steps to curb pollution within two weeks.
First Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 11 25 AM IST
