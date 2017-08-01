Donald Trump ousts Anthony Scaramucci after 10 days as communications director

Anthony Scaramucci last week profanely criticized both Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon in an interview published by the New Yorker. Photo: Reuters

Washington: Financier Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his new job as White House communications director just 10 days after he joined President Donald Trump’s staff, the White House said in a statement.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” the statement said.

The New York Times first reported Scaramucci’s removal and said Trump made the decision at the request of Kelly, who replaced Reince Priebus on Friday.

The timing of Scaramucci’s ouster, whether at the hand of Trump or at the insistence of Kelly, is a strong signal to the rest of the administration that the president’s new chief of staff has broad authority to impose discipline.

Scaramucci last week profanely criticized both Priebus and White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon in an interview published by the New Yorker. The vulgarity-laced tirade did not help his standing within the White House, according to one person close to Trump. Bloomberg