Last Modified: Mon, May 22 2017. 05 05 PM IST

Illegal phone connections case: Maran Brothers fail to appear in court

Former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran, listed as main accused in the illegal telephone connections case, failed to appear in a CBI court today

PTI
A file photo of Former Union telecom minister, Dayanidhi Maran. Photo: Mint
Chennai: Former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran, listed as main accused in the illegal telephone connections case, failed to appear in a CBI court here on Monday. Four others accused in the case appeared in the court in connection with the issuance of charge sheet copies.

CBI had on 9 December, 2016, filed a charge sheet against against Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi among others, for allegedly using 764 high-speed data lines at the former’s residence which were used by Sun TV channel, causing a loss of Rs1.78 crore to the exchequer. The high-end telecommunication facilities were illegally under the service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-’07.

S Kannan, the chief technical assistant of Sun TV and V Gowthaman, the then Additional Private Secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K S Ravi, electrician of Sun TV and a BSNL official Velusamy, who were named as the other accused in the charge sheet, appeared before the judge today. The CBI judge then adjourned the matter for 6 June.

PTI

Topics: Dayanidhi Maran Kalanidhi Maran Illegal Phone Case Former Telecom Minister CBI

First Published: Mon, May 22 2017. 05 05 PM IST