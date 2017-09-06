LIVE: Narendra Modi meets Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi

The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country, and has been considering to deport them. Photo:

Nay Pyi Taw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Myanmar’s state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, holding discussion on wide-ranging topics, including the violence in the Rakhine state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India shared Myanmar’s concerns over the violence in its Rakhine state and said all parties must respect Myanmar’s unity as a nation.

Modi spoke after talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during a visit aimed at expanding commercial ties as part of its “Act East” policy and push back against Chinese influence.

The Myanmar’s president Htin Kyaw and Suu Kyi had visited India last year. Here are the latest updates and developments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Myanmar:

■ Together we can ensure that terrorism is not allowed to take root on our soil or on the soil of neighbouring countries: Suu Kyi.

■ Would like to thank India for taking a strong stand on the terror threat that Myanmar faced recently: State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

■ We want all stake holders to work towards preserving Myanmar’s unity and territorial integrity: PM after talks with Aung San Suu Kyi.

Earlier, AFP reported Suu Kyi as saying on Wednesday that a “huge iceberg of misinformation” was distorting the picture of the Rohingya crisis, which has forced 125,000 of the Muslim minority to flee to Bangladesh. In her first comments since Rohingya militant attacks sparked unrest on 25 August, Suu Kyi said fake news was “calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities” and to promote “the interest of the terrorists”.

■ It is important to maintain security and stability along the long land and maritime borders of India and Myanmar: PM Modi.

■ India stands with Myanmar over the issue of violence in the Rakhine state which has led to loss of innocent lives: PM Modi.

■ Citizens of Myanmar who wish to visit India will be given gratis visas, and 40 Myanmarese citizens in Indian jails will be released: PM Modi (ANI)

■ Your (Aung San Suu Kyi) courageous leadership to the Myanmar peace process needs to be lauded: PM Modi. (ANI)

■ PM Narendra Modi : Deepening relationship with Myanmar is a priority for India, as a neighbour and also in the context of ‘Act East Policy’.

■ PM Narendra Modi: We would like to contribute to Myanmar’s development efforts as part of our ‘Sabka saath sabka vikaas’ initiative.

Meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi pic.twitter.com/TJfIahUvMk — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2017

■ “Meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

■ Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday presented Myanmar President Htin Kyaw a sculpture of Bodhi tree.

■ The prime minister’s visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence against Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state. He is expected to raise the issue of the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.

The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country, and has been considering to deport them. Around 40,000 Rohingyas are said to be staying illegally in India.

■ India and Myanmar were also looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter- terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture, Modi had said ahead of his visit.

■ Modi arrived in Myanmar on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual Brics summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

This is Modi’s first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India summit. Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.