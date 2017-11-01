News in Numbers: 40% Indian Railways seats go empty on bullet train route, shows RTI

For 2017-18, the total capital and development expenditure of the Indian Railways has been earmarked at Rs1,31,000 crore, of which, Rs55,000 crore is due to come from the Central government. Photo: Mint

40%

What is it? The percentage of seats that went empty on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Mumbai train route in the three-month period to September, according to the response of the Indian Railways to an RTI query.

Why is it important? This is the route chosen by the Central government to build India’s first bullet train project, with Japan’s help, at a cost of Rs1,10,000 crore. Critics of the project argue that instead of investing in one high-speed line, the money can be better spent on multiple projects whose benefits reach more Indians.

Tell me more: For 2017-18, the total capital and development expenditure of the Indian Railways has been earmarked at Rs1,31,000 crore, of which, Rs55,000 crore is due to come from the Central government.

141

What is it? The number of aircraft in the fleet of IndiGo, as of September 2017. That’s an increase of six aircraft over June 2017 and 23 over September 2016.

Why is it important? At its Q2 results on Tuesday, India’s number one domestic airline reported a fourfold increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis to Rs552 crore, partly driven by a 25.7% increase in passenger revenues. This increase comes in the lean season, which shows it is being able to sweat its assets.

Tell me more: The net profit was partly aided by compensation from Pratt & Whitney and Airbus for grounding of planes and delivery delays.

34%

What is it? The share of Mauritius in the $43.4 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) that came into India in 2016-17.

Why is it important? Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is on Wednesday flying to Mauritius on a three-day visit, during which he will participate in an event of non-resident Indians and invite them to invest in the state. Last month, he hosted a 50-member industry delegation from the US.

Tell me more: The share of the Kanpur regional office of the central bank, which covers Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in FDI inflows in 2016-17 was just 0.2%.

30

What is it? The number of positions that India gained in the 2018 Doing Business rankings released by the World Bank yesterday.

Why is it important? This study assesses countries on 10 parameters, and India posted an improved score in each, with the biggest jumps coming in “paying taxes”, “getting credit” and “resolving insolvency”.

Tell me more: The World Bank survey is based on the situation in New Delhi and Mumbai. A state-level survey of 3,276 manufacturing firms by NITI Aayog-IDFC Institute, released in August, documented improvements but also reported challenges in doing business.

$1.27 billion

What is it? The amount that Japan’s NTT Docomo said it has received from Tata Sons as arbitration, awarded last year for its 21.6% stake in Tata Teleservices.

Why is it important? The transfer ends the dispute between the erstwhile joint venture partners and paves the way for the merger of the loss-making consumer-mobile business of the Tata Teleservices with Bharti Airtel.

Tell me more: A stated goal of Tata Sons executive chairman N. Chandrasekaran is rationalisation of the group’s businesses, with an approach that pivots around 5-7 groups rather than 110 companies.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data