Last Published: Tue, Sep 26 2017. 02 45 PM IST

Russian foreign ministry ‘working behind scenes’ to resolve North Korea crisis

Mikhail Ulyanov of Russia’s foreign ministry has said they are working ‘behind the scenes’ on finding a political solution to the North Korea crisis
Dmitry Solovyov
North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea. Photo: AP
North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea. Photo: AP

Moscow: A conflict on the Korean peninsula would have “catastrophic consequences”, and Russia’s foreign ministry is working “behind the scenes” on finding a political solution to the North Korea crisis, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.

Cited by RIA, Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the non-proliferation and arms controls department at Russia’s foreign ministry, also said the US approach to North Korea was a dead end and the tool of sanctions against the North had almost been exhausted.

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserves the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down US strategic bombers even if they are not in the country’s air space. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Sep 26 2017. 02 45 PM IST
Topics: North Korea Russia North Korea crisis Mikhail Ulyanov Donald Trump

