Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Sri Lankan floods

The Sri Lankan military used large armoured vehicles and boats to transport people to safety. But some remained trapped in interior villages where boats have been unable to reach. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: With floods and landslides causing widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India stands by the people of the island nation and that ships are being rushed with relief material.

He condoled the death of 90 people due to rain-triggered floods and landslides in Sri Lanka. “We stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in their hour of need,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

Modi said Indian ships are being dispatched with relief material. “The first ship will reach Colombo tomorrow morning. The second will reach on Sunday. Further assistance on its way,” he said in a series of tweets.

Heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall since 1970s have killed over 90 people and left 110 missing in Sri Lanka, officials said, warning the situation could get worse.