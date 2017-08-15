Donald Trump blasts CEOs who quit advisory panels as ‘grandstanders’
Donald Trump dismisses company CEOs who have resigned from presidential advisory committees, says he has many to take their place
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed company executives who have resigned from one of his presidential advisory committees in reaction to his response following weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!” Trump wrote on Twitter after the chief executives of Merck & Co Inc, Under Armour Inc and Intel Corp left his Presidential Manufacturing Council. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 09 26 PM IST
