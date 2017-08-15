Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 09 34 PM IST

Donald Trump blasts CEOs who quit advisory panels as ‘grandstanders’

Donald Trump dismisses company CEOs who have resigned from presidential advisory committees, says he has many to take their place
Susan HeaveyTim Ahmann
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed company executives who have resigned from one of his presidential advisory committees in reaction to his response following weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!” Trump wrote on Twitter after the chief executives of Merck & Co Inc, Under Armour Inc and Intel Corp left his Presidential Manufacturing Council. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 09 26 PM IST
Doanld Trump Manufacturing Council Advisory Panels CEOs Charlottesville violence

Share