RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on one-day visit to Coimbatore tomorrow

Mohan Bhagwat will address “swayamsevaks” at a function—“basthi shakti sangamam”—organized in the premises of a private college. Photo: HT

Coimbatore: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a one-day visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday, RSS sources said.

Bhagwat will address “swayamsevaks” at a function—“basthi shakti sangamam”—organized in the premises of a private college. Over 5,000 RSS workers will be participating in the function, the sources said. South India RSS president Vanniyarajan, Tamil Nadu RSS president R.V.S. Marimuthu, organiser Sthanumalayan and RSS state secretary Rajendran will be among the senior leaders taking part.

Bhagwat, who is scheduled to arrive in the afternoon, is expected to leave immediately after the two-hour-long function, they said. Police are maintaining tight vigil in view of the RSS chief’s visit, police sources said.