Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood hit areas in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: As scores of people were marooned due to incessant rains in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rushed to his home state to review the situation and conducted an aerial survey of flood hit areas of North Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani called on the prime minister at Parliament House and apprised him of the situation arising out of the heavy rains and flood in Gujarat.

The prime minister then decided to undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of north Gujarat, according to a government statement.

After landing in Ahmedabad in the afternoon, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas in the state.

He chaired a high level meeting that was attended by chief minister Rupani, other senior ministers and top officials of the state government, disaster response agencies and PMO.

PM Modi instructed all agencies involved in relief operations, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), to put in their best possible effort for immediate rescue and relief. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness, hygiene and health, and said these aspects should also be accorded the highest priority, according to the government release.

The prime minister said insurance companies including those dealing with crop insurance may be advised to organise assessment of damage to assets, crops etc quickly, and take steps for early settlement of claims, so as to provide immediate relief to affected people, it added.

The prime minister also called for immediate restoration of water supply, electricity and communication links. The prime minister suggested that special teams be set up for repair of damaged roads, restoration of power infrastructure, and for health related assistance.

He also assured that every possible help will be extended to farmers, while also promising Rs2 lakh ex gratia to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs50,000 to the wounded. He also announced an immediate additional assistance of Rs500 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

More than 30,000 people have been relocated from low lying areas while around 2,500 people who were stranded in flood waters were rescued.

Addressing the media at Ahmedabad airport, Modi said Gujarat had faced heavy rains for the past week. He said ten more helicopters would be pressed into action for rescue from tomorrow, and asserted that the pace of relief work will be increased further. He said extent of damage would be assessed in both rural and urban areas, and both short and long term measures would be put in place.

The meteorological department has said that heavy rains are expected till 29 July. During the last 24 hours, at least 12 talukas of Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts received over 200 mm of rainfall, according to another state government release.

Dantiwada in Banaskantha remained the worst-hit with a whopping 463 mm rainfall.