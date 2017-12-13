Udumalpet honour killing: Six persons get death sentence for killing Dalit youth

Representational image. Sankar and 19-year old Kausalya had been married for eight months when the attack took place. Photo: Bloomberg

Chennai: A district sessions court in Tiruppur on Tuesday awarded the death sentence to six persons for killing a Dalit youth in March last year.

Judge Alamelu Natarajan convicted eight of the 11 accused in the infamous honour killing case. One was sentenced to life in prison, and another was handed a five-year jail term.

“This is the first time capital punishment has been given in an honour killing case,” said U. Sankaranarayanan the special prosecutor in the case. The trial was completed in November.

V. Sankar, a 22-year-old, was hacked to death in Udumalpet on 13 March 2016 in broad daylight and his wife Kausalya, who survived with head injuries, has been fighting for justice.

Sankar and 19-year old Kausalya had been married for eight months when the attack took place.

On Tuesday, Kausalya’s father Chinnasamy—from the dominant Thevar community and the primary accused in the case—was handed the death sentence. He was also sentenced to 10 years in jail for criminal conspiracy and for 3 years for other charges.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Kausalya said: “Though my opinion on capital punishment is different, this judgment, which assures my faith in our judiciary, will instill fear in the minds of caste fanatics.”

She also stressed on the need for a law against honour crimes.