Supreme Court refers all Aadhaar cases to constitution bench

The direction was passed by after the Centre told Supreme Court that it did not wish to extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various government schemes to 31 March. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday referred all Aadhaar-related challenges to a five-judge constitution bench to be constituted by November-end.

The direction was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra after being informed by the Centre that it did not wish to extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various schemes to 31 March, and wanted the matter to be heard by the court.

A total of 22 cases had been tagged by the court to be heard by a smaller bench. The cases challenge aspects of Aadhaar and the use of data collected under the unique identification programme.

Among the challenges are those on making Aadhaar mandatory for availing social welfare benefits, infringement of the right to privacy, making Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns and for obtaining and retaining a permanent account number, or PAN.

Two new pleas challenging Aadhaar—one by the West Bengal government on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to various schemes and another challenging its mandatory linking with mobile numbers—have added to the challenges.

On 25 October, the Centre had told the court that it was willing to extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various schemes to 31 March next year. It was, however, clarified that this would apply only to those who have not yet enrolled for Aadhaar.

In a path-breaking ruling on 24 August, the apex court held that privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution of India.

The Centre had last extended the deadline for obtaining Aadhaar for availing government schemes and subsidies by three months to 31 December. The extension was to be applicable only for those who are yet to apply for Aadhaar.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the West Bengal government to modify its plea challenging the mandatory use of Aadhaar for various schemes and had issued a notice on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to mobile numbers.