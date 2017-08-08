Central trade unions call for three-day protest in November

A statement issued by the 10 central trade unions on Tuesday said they have decided to launch their protest against the government over giving no heed to their 12-point charter of demands. Photo: HT

New Delhi: As many as 10 central trade unions on Tuesday decided to hold a three-day protest in November to press for their 12-point charter of demands on minimum wage, social security and others.

In the national convention held on Tuesday, the unions have decided to work for achieving and accelerating united struggle in all the sectors of the economy on respective demands, a joint statement by the unions said.

The unions have decided to launch their protest against the government over giving no heed to their 12-point charter of demands, the statement said.

“They will also stage massive three-day dharna at the national capital from 9-11 November, which is expected to be attended by lakhs of workers from all over the country,” it said.

The national convention has also called upon the working people to “prepare for indefinite countrywide strike action against the anti-people, anti-national activities of the government”, the statement said.

The ten central trade unions which have called for the protests are: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC); Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS); Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU); All India United Trade Union Centre (AICCTU); Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC); Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA); All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU); United Trade Union Congress (UTUC); Labour Progressive Federation (LPF).

The statement said that the “convention noted with utter dismay that the government has been continuing to arrogantly ignore the 12-point charter of demands on minimum wage, social security, workers’ status, and pay and facilities for the scheme workers against privatization and mass scale contractorisation, etc, being jointly pursued by the entire trade union movement of the country”.

The unions had organised nationwide strike on 2 September in 2016 to press for their 12-point charter of demands.