Monsoon may hit North East, Kerala on 30-31 May

IMD says conditions have turned favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon to parts of south Arabian Sea and south Kerala during 30-31 May

New Delhi: The stage is set for the onset of monsoon on mainland India this week.

In its weather forecast bulletin issued on Sunday, India’s weather office said conditions have turned favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon to parts of south Arabian Sea and south Kerala during 30-31 May.

During the same time period, the monsoon will also advance into Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura in the Northeast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Forecasts on the strength and onset of monsoon are keenly watched every year by Indian farmers, many of whom are facing drought-like conditions this year.

According to IMD, the conditions that favour the advance of monsoon are the build-up of westerlies and the northward shift of the shear zone.

A shear zone is a phenomenon which sets up the platform for rain bearing system (low-pressure area) to play around and favours the onset of southwest monsoon.

IMD in mid-May said the monsoon will hit the coast of Kerala on 30 May, plus or minus four days.The normal date of onset is 1 June.

The monsoon hit the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea on 15 May, two days ahead of the normal date of 17 May.

On Saturday, the monsoon advanced into some parts of Comorin in southwest of Bay of Bengal and some more parts of southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal. As per the IMD forecast issued on Saturday conditions were favourable for the further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal and the remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal in the next three-four days under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over east-central and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal.