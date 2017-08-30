Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 30 2017. 08 07 PM IST

Donald Trump says ‘talking is not the answer’ regarding North Korea

US President Donald Trump tweets that the US has paid the North Koreans what he calls “extortion money” for 25 years
Donald Trump’s tweet on North Korea comes on the heels of their recent missile test over Japan. Photo: Reuters
Washington: US President Donald Trump says that “Talking is not the answer!” when it comes to North Korea.

And he’s says the US has paid the North Koreans what he calls “extortion money” for 25 years.

Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of the North’s recent missile test over Japan.

The White House isn’t immediately responding to questions about the meaning of Trump’s tweet.

North Korea has in the past temporarily halted nuclear development when the US and others provided food aid or other types of compensation. But the North hasn’t been making such demands, at least publicly, since Trump took office.

Trump’s tweet appears at odds with his secretary of state Rex Tillerson who has been softening the conditions for a possible dialogue with North Korea.

First Published: Wed, Aug 30 2017. 08 07 PM IST
