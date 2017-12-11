FRDI Bill: Arun Jaitley says deposits will be protected

FM Arun Jaitley’s comment days after govt said the clauses in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill 2017 (FRDI Bill) are aimed at protecting the interests of depositors. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Seeking to allay concerns over the FRDI Bill, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said deposits made by public in banks and other financial institutions will be protected.

The finance minister’s comment days after the government said the clauses in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017, (FRDI Bill) are aimed at protecting the interests of depositors.

“The provisions contained in the FRDI Bill, as introduced in the Parliament, do not modify present protections to the depositors adversely at all. They provide additional protections to the depositors in a more transparent manner,” the finance ministry said in a statement Thursday. “The FRDI Bill will strengthen the system by adding a comprehensive resolution regime that will help ensure that, in the rare event of failure of a financial service provider, there is a system of quick, orderly and efficient resolution in favour of depositors.”

The bill has been criticized for some of its controversial provisions, including a “bail-in” clause which suggests that depositor money could be used by failing financial institutions to stay afloat.

“The FRDI Bill is far more depositor-friendly than many other jurisdictions, which provide for statutory bail-in, where consent of creditors/depositors is not required for bail-in,” the government said.

The FRDI Bill 2017 was tabled in the Lok Sabha in August, following which it was referred to the joint parliamentary committee. The committee will submit its report in the upcoming winter session of Parliament beginning 15 December.