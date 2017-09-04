SC to hear plea against arbitrary deportation of Rohingyas to Myanmar

A Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra said that the matter would be heard on 11 September. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea against the arbitrary deportation of members from the Rohingya community who sought refuge in India after fleeing Myanmar because of widespread discrimination and violence against the community in their home country.

A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra did not pass any order and said that the matter would be heard on 11 September.

The petition was filed by two Rohingya Muslims—Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir who are currently living in India.

It was submitted that the proposed deportation was contrary to the constitutional protection under Article 14 (equality under law), Article 21 (right to life) and Article 51(c) of the Constitution of India.

Deportation would also be in contradiction with the principle of non-refoulement that prohibits deportation of refugees to a country where they face threat to their life and has been recognized under customary international law.

According to a Reuters report of 14 August, union minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju told Parliament that the Centre had directed state authorities to identify and deport illegal immigrants including Rohingyas, who face persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya Muslims, including the petitioners, live in India and are registered with the UN refugee agency in India.