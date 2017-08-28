Ram Rahim Singh sentencing LIVE: Situation in Haryana tense but under control, says home ministry

New Delhi/Rohtak: The special CBI court is going to pronounce a quantum of sentence against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ‘Insan’ on Friday in the Sunaira district jail in Rohtak where rape convicted godmen is lodged up. The controversial guru was found guilty of rape charges by the special CBI court on Friday.

A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the Rohtak district jail and security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident across Haryana, Punjab and other affected areas ahead of the final verdict today.

After the initial verdict came out on Friday, Dera followers or ‘premis’ indulged in widespread violence and arson with the state administration subsequently imposing curfew in many parts of Haryana and Punjab to control the rioting mob.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the CBI special court’s final verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh:

■ CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh is being flown to Rohtak. The sentence is expected to be handed out at around 2.30pm. (PTI)

■ A special court room has been made within the Sunaria jail, Rohtak Range IG, Navdeep Singh Virk said. “The judge will be flown in by a special helicopter and will land in the helipad near to the Sunaria jail (on the outskirts of Rohtak city),” Virk said. He said it will be ensured that no Dera follower is allowed to enter entire Rohtak district or to move near to the jail. (PTI)

■ The police have sealed ten “naam charcha ghars” (congregation centres) of the Dera in Rohtak police range. In all, 103 such centres have been searched across Haryana. A sedition case has been slapped against two close aides of the sect head after the violence in Panchkula on Friday. (PTI)

■ After the violent attacks on media crews allegedly by Dera supporters in Panchkula on Friday, the police have made special arrangements at Rohtak for them. Police said a designated place has been earmarked for them to allow them to cover the court proceedings today. (PTI)

■ Sirsa, the sect headquarters, meanwhile continues to be under curfew. Police have registered 52 cases in connection with the violence which left a trail of destruction, particularly in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, and arrested 926 people. (PTI)

■ There have been no reports of violence from anywhere in Haryana and Punjab since Saturday. (PTI)

■ Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except for the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said in New Delhi. The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said. (PTI)

■ Mobile Internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11.30 am on Tuesday. (PTI)

■ Internet lease lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said. (PTI)

■ At many sensitive places in Punjab too, security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in sensitive areas. Punjab was maintaining a vigil in sensitive districts falling in the Malwa region including Bathinda, Sangrur, Moga and Patiala, where there is sizeable presence of Dera followers. (PTI)

■ Authorities in Punjab and Haryana have started identifying movable and immovable assets of the cult on the directions of the high court, officials said.

Banks have been asked to provide details of accounts of the dera. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of dera’s properties and assets which can be attached in case it is found that they were responsible for property damage after Singh’s conviction. (PTI)

■ The Centre today said the situation in Haryana, which is braced for the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is tense but under control with the Army conducting flag march in sensitive areas.

Officials said security has been tightened across Haryana while the Delhi Police is in full alert to foil any attempt by anyone to disturb peace.

“As per report of the DGP control Room, Haryana, the situation is tense but under control. Columns of Army are doing flag march continuously,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said. (PTI)

■ As per the report, the total casualties due to the violence after the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a rape case is 35 (Panchkula-17, Sirsa-6 and Chandigarh-12) and a total 204 people were injured. (PTI)

■ ANI reports “#Punjab: Flag march being conducted by police and Rapid Action Force in Barnala ahead of rape convict Dera Chief #RamRahimSingh’s sentencing.”

In New Delhi, a meeting is reportedly underway at North Block to discuss security situation in Punjab, Haryana ahead of Dera chief’s sentencing, it adds.

#Punjab: Flag march being conducted by police and Rapid Action Force in Barnala ahead of rape convict Dera Chief #RamRahimSingh's sentencing pic.twitter.com/IisHCbCReB — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

■ The CBI special court judge will be flown to pronounce the quantum of sentence against convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today at around 11.30am.

■ Though the exodus of Dera followers from the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa started Saturday, several supporters of the self-styled godman are still present in and around the sprawling premises. Locals have been asked to stay indoors as a preventive measure.

“We have made appropriate arrangements to maintain law and order in the district,” a senior police official said.

The district administration is also providing buses to facilitate the departure of Dera followers. (PTI)

■ In view of the prevailing tense situation, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Haryana will remain closed on Monday, a senior official said.

“All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed tomorrow,” additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas said in an official release. (PTI)

■ ADGP (law and order) Mohd Akil, who on Sunday took stock of the situation in Rohtak, also warned potential troublemakers.

“Anyone who creates trouble will be taught a lesson, like in Panchkula and Sirsa,” he told reporters in Rohtak. Step will be taken as per the needs of the situation to deal with troublemakers, Akil said. (PTI)

■ “We will not allow anyone to create any sort of trouble in Rohtak. Anyone breaking law or indulging in acts of violence or arson will himself be responsible for his fate. Anyone creating trouble will be given a warning first and if he still pays no heed, then he will have to face the bullet,” Atul Kumar, the deputy commissioner of Rohtak told reporters on Sunday, where the Army has been kept on standby.

The DC’s stern warning comes in the wake of the mayhem in Panchkula on Friday where the Dera followers went on the rampage after their sect chief’s conviction in a rape case.

The violence at Panchkula and sect headquarters at Sirsa has left 38 dead and over 250 injured.

“People do not have any reason to be afraid as stringent security measures have been taken,” the DC said. The situation in the district was “completely under control”, he said adding that police was fully prepared to tackle any situation. (PTI)

■ The Rohtak DC Atul Kumar also appealed to people to not enter the district without any specific or urgent reason. He said every person entering Rohtak was being checked.

If any person fails to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district during checking, then he would be taken into custody, the official said.

He also said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, and carrying of firearms and other weapons, were already in place in the district. (PTI)