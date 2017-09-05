Government will act to prevent repeat of Gorakhpur-like incidents: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that he is trying to get in touch with the Uttar Pradesh government and seek an update on the Farrukhabad incident. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The central government will act to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the infant deaths in Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the new minister of state for health, said on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred the Farrukhabad district magistrate as well as the chief medical officer and the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital after the deaths of 49 children in one month, PTI reported. More than 70 children had died at a hospital in Gorakhpur earlier.

“This is very unfortunate—49 infants died in a month in the Farrukhabad district hospital in UP. Government will fight these challenges. We will look into it and help the state so that such cases don’t get repeated. I want to spread awareness about public health so that people’s dependence on medicines and needles is reduced,” Choubey said on his first day in the job.

Most of the children died from “perinatal asphyxia”, a condition in which the child cannot breathe properly, UP government officials said.

Choubey said that he is trying to get in touch with the UP government and seek an update on the matter.

The minister affirmed that health and cleanliness are interlinked; he said will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of cleanliness forward and achieve health goals outlined by the government.