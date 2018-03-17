Rahul Gandhi says India feeling tired, directionless, only Congress can take it forward

Rahul Gandhi said anger is being spread in the country, it is being divided and one person is being put against another. A file photo of Rahul, Sonia Gandhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Kicking off the 84th plenary session of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said only Congress could give a direction to the country and that all its workers had to unite. Gandhi also added that his key work, after being recently appointed as the new party chief, was to bring together veterans and youth of the party.

“The country is feeling tired right now, it is directionless. Only Congress can give direction to this nation. Our party does not leave anyone behind. Whatever we do, we do for the whole country and we leave no one behind,” Gandhi said in the opening address at the plenary session, the first since he took over as the party president.

The plenary session is taking place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at the national capital and concludes on Sunday evening when Gandhi is going to make another concluding address.

“Anger is being spread in the country, it is being divided and one person is being put against another. Our (Congress)’ work is to bring the country together. The hand symbol can unite people. You (Congress workers) are the representative of this symbol,” Gandhi added.

The Congress party is going to unveil four key vision documents over the weekend in its plenary session including on foreign affairs, economy, political affairs and one on agriculture, rural development, unemployment and poverty alleviation.

“In our tradition, we make changes but we do not forget our past. If youths will take our party ahead, it cannot happen without the experience of our seniors. My work is to bring together the veterans and the youth together in the party,” Gandhi added.

Followed by Gandhi’s opening remarks, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar gave a vote of thanks to former party president Sonia Gandhi and thanked her for the work done by her for the party. Sonia Gandhi was the longest serving party president and was succeeded by her son, Rahul Gandhi in December last year.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha unveiled party’s political vision. In his address, Kharge attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a number of issues including economy and agrarian distress.