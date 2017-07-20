Sunanda Pushkar case: HC directs Delhi Police to file status report within 3 days

New Delhi: A bench of justices G.S. Sistani and Chandra Shekhar on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the Sunanda Pushkar case within three days.

Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging irregularities in the investigation, had filed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-monitored SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate the alleged murder of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a south Delhi hotel room in 2014 in mysterious circumstances.

Defending the Delhi Police, standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the court, “We may not have been able to satisfy Dr. Swamy but we are conducting investigation, we are close.”

Following this, the court told Swamy, “According to you nothing has happened in the past 3 years. Let us examine.”

In a temporary relief, the court has directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the case within three days after due examination of the same by the standing counsel.