Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 01 37 PM IST

Sunanda Pushkar case: HC directs Delhi Police to file status report within 3 days

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had filed a petition, alleging irregularities in the investigation of the Sunanda Pushkar case

Shreya Agarwal
A file photo of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Photo: Mint
A file photo of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Photo: Mint

Latest News »

New Delhi: A bench of justices G.S. Sistani and Chandra Shekhar on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the Sunanda Pushkar case within three days.

Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging irregularities in the investigation, had filed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-monitored SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate the alleged murder of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a south Delhi hotel room in 2014 in mysterious circumstances.

More From Livemint »

    Defending the Delhi Police, standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the court, “We may not have been able to satisfy Dr. Swamy but we are conducting investigation, we are close.”

    Following this, the court told Swamy, “According to you nothing has happened in the past 3 years. Let us examine.”

    In a temporary relief, the court has directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the case within three days after due examination of the same by the standing counsel.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 01 37 PM IST
    Topics: Sunanda Pushkar case status report Delhi Police Delhi High Court Shashi Tharoor

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share