Parliament Live: Opposition raises SBI savings account rate cut in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: After a day of protests and disruptions, the Parliament reconvened on Thursday for the ongoing monsoon session. The opposition Congress MPs protested the income tax department’s raids against Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The Congress members described tax raids as “witch-hunting” and BJP’s attempt to threaten Gujarat MLAs who are lodged at the Karnataka minister’s resort near Bengaluru ahead of Rajya Sabha polls. The tax raids continue on the second day at various locations, including in Delhi’s Safdarjung Area.

While yesterday the Congress members staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha, the lower house passed legislation to extend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Jammu and Kashmir, making it part of the “one nation, one tax” regime.

Here are the latest updates and developments from both Houses:

■ Swaraj on TN fishermen issue: “Matter raised in each meeting of PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister. Same has resulted in the release of 42 boats and 251 fishermen.”

■ CPI leader D Raja raises issue of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and urged the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to respond.

■ The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the exercise of NOTA(none of the above) option in the upcoming Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to take place on 8 August.

■ In Rajya Sabha, opposition members raised the issue of interest rate cuts in SBI savings account. Finance minister assured that the House can debate the matter thoroughly when a bill to deal with the burden of non-performing assets in banks comes before it. Jaitely said that the Lok Sabha will soon pass it.

■ The Rajya Sabha has listed a discussion on foreign policy, Dokalam standoff today. Earlier in the morning, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed a group of parliamentarians on the Doka La stand-off with China, near Sikkim border and the details of his China visit. (Firstpost)

■ Matters of discussion taken up in Rajya Sabha. The Lower House begins with the Question Hour.

■ Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP MPs from Maharashtra in Delhi, today.

■ Congress issued three-line whip in Rajya Sabha for today. Also, the Congress workers are holding protests in Bengaluru against IT raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar. (ANI)