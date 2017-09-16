J&K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara, 2 militants killed
Two militants were killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in Machhil sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir, said defence officials
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the line of control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, defence officials said in Srinagar.
“An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed,” defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.
He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed. Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.
First Published: Sat, Sep 16 2017. 11 45 AM IST
Latest News »
- Harry Dean Stanton, ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Big Love’ star, dies at 91
- US senators seek retaliation for sonic attacks on personnels in American embassy in Cuba
- China rebuffs US demand to cut off oil exports to North Korea
- Harvard withdraws Chelsea Manning’s visiting fellowship invitation
- Don’t look at India, US ties in a narrow trade perspective: Navtej Sarna
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
FII outflows: Who is stealing India’s thunder?
SBI Life Insurance’s superior growth makes valuations look fair
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins
Share