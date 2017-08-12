GMCC calls emergency meeting to decide next course of action on Gorkhaland stir

The situation in Darjeeling remained tense but incident-free. Photo: PTI

Darjeeling: With the indefinite strike in the Darjeeling hills entering its 59th day on Saturday, the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) called an emergency meeting of all the hill-based parties to discuss the “future course of action”.

“As the shutdown entered its 59th day, we have decided to convene an emergency meeting today to discuss our future course of action,” a GMCC member told PTI. The meeting will be held in Kalimpong.

The GMCC has 30 members representing all the hill-based parties including the GJM, GNLF, Jan Andolan Party (JAP) and the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh. The GMCC is headed by a member of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Sharp differences have cropped up between the GJM and other hill parties over continuing with the indefinite shutdown. Some parties including the JAP are in favour of withdrawing the indefinite strike.

Meanwhile, the situation in Darjeeling remained tense but incident-free. Although no incident of violence has been reported since Friday night, the police and security personnel have made special security arrangements in the hills and are keeping a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

The GJM took out rallies demanding restoration of the Internet services, which remained suspended in the hills since 18 June, and an immediate withdrawal of police from Darjeeling. With the food supply severely hit due to the shutdown, GJM activists and NGOs were seen distributing food among local people.

Barring medicine shops, all other shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed in the hills.