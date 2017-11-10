Rahul Gandhi taking over as Congress president a matter of days: Veerappa Moily

Veerappa Moily said the Gujarat poll outcome will hit the BJP like a ‘hurricane’. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: It’s a matter of days before Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president, and the decision to appoint to him to the post is unanimous, senior party leader M. Veerappa Moily has said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the post—taking over from his mother Sonia Gandhi—has long been the subject of intense speculation. It is not clear whether the change will happen before or after the Gujarat elections next month.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi will assume charge as party president after the Gujarat elections, Moily said: “He will take over. The decision is, of course, unanimous. He will take over...(it’s) a matter of days.”

The former Union minister and Karnataka chief minister said the prospects of his party in Gujarat are “looking up very well”. The poll outcome, he added, will hit the BJP like a “hurricane”. “There is a total trust deficit between the people of Gujarat and the government of Gujarat, and also people of Gujarat and Central government and more particularly the prime minister. That (the result) is going to hit them back as a hurricane,” Moily claimed.

He said the strategy adopted by the Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in poll-bound Gujarat is the model for strengthening the party’s base in the country.

“What we are doing in Gujarat, that’s the model we may have to replay in every state. What Rahul Gandhi has been doing...impressive and aggressive campaigning and raising right voices of people and also the response he got from people, this is the only answer ultimately,” Moily said.

According to Moily, galvanising the party’s cadre is the first step for the Congress to come back in any state.