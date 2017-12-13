Siddaramaiah to begin 1-month Karnataka tour today with eye on 2018 assembly elections

Siddaramaiah’s tour comes at a time when the other two political parties—BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular)—are also taking out statewide tours. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: With an eye on the 2018 assembly elections, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday will start a month-long tour across the state, during which he will launch development projects in many districts and highlight the achievements of the Congress.

Siddaramaiah’s tour comes at a time when the other two political parties—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular)—are also taking out statewide tours or yatras to highlight the shortcomings of the government and consolidate their respective voters and constituencies.

Siddaramaiah will look to defend the record of his four-and-a-half-year rule as well as promote his idea of “Nava Karnataka Nirmana” (building new Karnataka). The chief minister is not just eying to retain power in next year’s assembly elections, but is also seeking to lay the foundation for the 2019 general elections.

“The Sarvodaya model of development, based on the belief that each citizen benefits from development, forms the basis for the ‘Karnataka Model of Development’,” Siddaramaiah said on Twitter on Wednesday, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric of the “Gujarat Model”.

The Sarvodaya model draws inspiration from 12th century social reformer Basavanna, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, among others, said Siddaramaiah, though he has invoked Ambedkar the most into his style of politics to challenge the dominant caste narrative in the state as well as to consolidate backward class votes. He stormed into power in 2013 with the support of AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits).

The chief minister’s decision to start his tour from Bidar—about 700 km from Bengaluru—in north Karnataka is a being seen as a move to cast the Congress net on regions where the BJP enjoys considerable support.

Traditionally, the Congress enjoys unwavering support in south Karnataka, while the BJP has tasted more success in the northern region.

The Congress will carry out two yatras, one headed by the chief minister and the other by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief G. Parameshwara in March, adding fuel to reports that all is not well between the top leadership of the party.

Political analysts like Harish Ramaswamy said that though there has been a cold war between the two leaders, few can take on Siddaramaiah and his new-found popularity, making him almost indispensable to the Congress, which hopes not just to retain power in the state but also to get a fresh lease of life in national politics.

Karnataka helped bag nine seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections for the Congress, which was reduced to double digits in Parliament, after nearly a decade in power at the centre. The BJP won 17 Parliament seats in 2014.

But a win in 2018 assembly elections would provide the Congress not just the hope of a revival under its new president (Rahul Gandhi) but also stall BJP’s agenda of a “Congress Mukt Bharat” and its entry into south India where it has little or no presence at all.