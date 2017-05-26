Only NCP interested in taking part in EC’s EVM hacking challenge

After the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Admi Party had questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Photo: Mujeeb faruqui/HT

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the only party which has shown interest in taking part in the electronic voting machine (EVM) hacking challenge organised by the poll panel on 3 June, an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said in New Delhi on Friday.

The challenge, announced by the EC to counter allegations of EVM tampering levelled by parties such as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), will be held on 3 June between 10 am and 2 pm.

The EC spokesperson said a total of eight parties had responded to EC’s letter of invitation for the event. “NCP expressed interest in participating in the EVM challenge. AAP and the Congress raised some issue as per the existing framework of the challenge but have not expressed their interest in participating. “The CPI, CPI(M), BJP and RLD expressed their interest to observe (the challenge),” he said.

The All India N.R. Congress wrote that it will not participate in the challenge, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday last, the Commission had announced that the challenge to hack and tamper with EVMs would take place on 3 June and the seven recognised national and 49 state parties can apply till Friday evening to participate in the challenge.

After the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BSP and AAP had questioned the reliability of the machines. Later, several opposition parties, except AAP, had urged the EC to revert to paper ballot, saying the faith of the people in EVMs has eroded.

A demand of AAP to tamper with the motherboard of the machine was rejected by the Commission. It said change in circuits would mean the EVM is no longer the one used by the Commission.