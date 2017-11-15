Bofors scam: Attorney general likely to meet CBI for clarity on petition

In a recent letter to the personnel department, CBI said it wanted to file a special leave petition challenging a Delhi HC order quashing all charges against Hinduja brothers in the Bofors case.

New Delhi: Attorney general K.K. Venugopal is likely to meet senior officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before giving a legal opinion on whether the agency should file a petition in the Supreme Court on the Bofors scam case, a senior government functionary has said.

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) has sought legal opinion from the attorney general on the CBI’s request that it be allowed to file a special leave petition (SLP).

A meeting may be held so that the agency can clarify its stand on the case. The attorney general would then be in a position to give his opinion on whether the apex court could be approached, the functionary said.

In a recent letter to the DoPT, the CBI said it wanted to file an SLP challenging the Delhi high court order of 31 May 2005, quashing all charges against Europe-based Hinduja brothers in the Bofors case. The DoPT has sought the attorney general’s opinion on this.

A government official had earlier said CBI was in favour of filing the SLP in 2005 but did not get a go-ahead from the then UPA government to do so. Legal experts felt the agency would have to explain why there was a gap of over 12 years before the filing of an SLP.

Then Delhi high court judge R.S. Sodhi had on 31 May 2005 quashed all charges against the Hinduja brothers—Srichand, Gopichand and Prakashchand—and the Bofors company and castigated CBI for its handling of the case, saying it had cost the exchequer about Rs250 crore.

Before the 2005 verdict, another judge of the Delhi high court, justice J.D. Kapoor (now retired), had on 4 February 2004 exonerated late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the case and directed the framing of a charge of forgery under Section 465 of the IPC against the Bofors company.