Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for six months

A file photo of Assam’s chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Guwahati: The Assam government has declared the entire state “disturbed area” for six months beginning on Friday.

The notification issued by the state home and political department declares the north-eastern state ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months, unless withdrawn earlier, as per power conferred under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, an official release said.

The declaration has been made after assessing the present law and order situation in the state which has continued to be a matter of concern due to some violent incidents by underground outfits, it said.