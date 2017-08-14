China to cut off North Korean imports under UN sanctions

China, isolated North Korea’s main trading partner, has been reluctant to push leader Kim Jong-un’s regime too hard for fear it might collapse. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters

Beijing: China announced on Monday that it will cut off imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and other goods in three weeks under UN sanctions imposed over the North’s nuclear and missile programmes.

China, the isolated North’s main trading partner, has been reluctant to push leader Kim Jong-un’s regime too hard for fear it might collapse. But Beijing is increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang and supported a UN Security Council ban on 5 August on coal and other key goods.

The Chinese customs agency said it will stop processing imports of North Korean coal, iron and lead ores and fish at midnight on 5 September.

“After that, entry of these goods will be prohibited,” said an agency statement.

The announcement follows an escalating exchange of angry words between Trump and Kim’s government. Trump declared the US military “locked and loaded” while Pyongyang threatened to fire four missiles into waters near the US territory of Guam.

The latest UN sanctions are intended to block North Korean exports worth $1 billion—a significant share of total exports valued at $3 billion last year.

China stopped importing North Korean coal in February but total trade has risen, which prompted US President Donald Trump to accuse Beijing in July of failing to use its economic leverage to stop Pyongyang’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Beijing had long been Pyongyang’s only diplomatic defender but agreed in March 2016 to sanctions against the North following its test of a long-range missile.

Still, Chinese leaders oppose blocking all trade with impoverished North Korea, which they argue might cause widespread hunger.

The Chinese import cut will come during the week of Foundation Day on 9 September, the North Korean holiday commemorating the founding of the country’s government in 1948.

North Korean imports of Chinese oil, consumer goods and other products rose 36.7% from a year earlier in the first half of this year to 1.1 billion yuan ($165 million), according to Chinese customs data. Chinese imports from North Korea fell 7.6% in the same period to 611 million yuan ($91 million), squeezing the North’s revenue.