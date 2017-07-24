GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown enters 40th day, DGP to visit Darjeeling
West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, along with ADGP (law and order) Anuj Sharma and other police officers will visit Darjeeling today
Latest News »
- India sees 34.6% fall in number of workers emigrating to Gulf nations: report
- Supreme Court refuses plea to probe mass murder of Kashmiri Pandits
- CBSE UGC NET 2017: Exam notification issued at cbsenet.nic.in, online registration from 1 Aug
- HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 20% to Rs3,893 crore
- UR Rao, the man who never stopped contributing to space science
Darjeeling: The Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior police officers will visit Darjeeling on Monday to assess the law and order situation in the hills as Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM)-sponsored indefinite shutdown entered its 40th day.
The situation in Darjeeling remained tense but incident-free as no incidents of violence or arson was reported since Sunday night, police said. West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, along with ADGP (law and order) Anuj Sharma and other senior police officers are scheduled to visit Darjeeling on Monday. They will hold meetings with district police officers and administrative officials.
More From Livemint »
Police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at every entry and exit routes. Except medicine shops, all the other shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.
The GJM has plans to hold rallies in various parts of the hills in demand of separate state of Gorkhaland.
In the morning, some political party activists, dressed in traditional Nepali attire, took out rallies. They were heard shouting slogans in support of Gorkhaland. With food supply severely hit due to the ongoing shutdown, GJM activists and NGOs of the hills were seen distributing food to the locals.