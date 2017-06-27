Presidential polls: Meira Kumar says will contest on plank of democratic values

New Delhi: Opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Monday said that the election was being fought on ideologies and not caste as the dignity of the post of the President will end the minute it is contested on the basis of caste.

The former Lok Sabha speaker, who was named on Friday as the opposition’s nominee after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate on Monday, said that the polls were being seen as a “Dalit versus Dalit” contest.

“When a candidate of an upper caste contests, people discuss their credentials. However, when a Dalit contests his or her achievements are neglected. The caste system should be buried deep down in the earth,” said Kumar, while addressing a press conference on Monday.

She added caste identity should not play a role in the election.

“Seventeen opposition parties under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi have unanimously nominated me as their candidate. The unity of these parties is based on a common ideology of democratic values, inclusiveness, social justice, free press, transparency, end of poverty and destruction of caste structure. This will be the plank on which I will fight the election,” she said.

Also Read: Presidential Election: Meira Kumar joins Twitter

Kumar, who will be starting her election campaign from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, also said that she had already written letters to all members of the electoral college to ask for their support.

“I told them that they have an opportunity to create history and requested them to support me,” she said.

On seeking support from Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar , she said that she will decide at the appropriate time about appealing to him for supporting her nomination.

She also said that during her tenure as Lok Sabha speaker, no one ever blamed her of being biased.

“All MPs appreciated my style of functioning when I was Lok Sabha speaker... none alleged I was biased,” said Kumar.