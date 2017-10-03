BSF camp near Srinagar airport attacked, 1 jawan, 2 terrorists killed

Policemen stand guard near the site of a gunfight between militants and security forces in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Fidayeen attackers stormed the Border Security Force’s (BSF) 182nd battalion camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in a pre-dawn attack on Tuesday, killing one soldier.

Two of the unidentified militants have also been killed, while two others are holed up in nearby buildings.

The Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), BSF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police are currently engaged in an encounter.

At 3:45am, fidayeen attackers entered the BSF camp located near the Srinagar international airport, following which there was heavy exchange of gunfire.

“A group of 2-3 militants carried out an attack at the BSF camp of the 182 battalion BSF headquarters near Srinagar airport of Hamaama district, Budgam. In this incident, three jawans have been injured and one fidayeen killed in retaliatory firing. Encounter is in progress,” the Union home ministry said in a statement.

While the BSF forms a part of the security cover at the Srinagar airport, all routes to the airport have been sealed and flights have been suspended.

The attack comes just a day after the BSF sent out an advisory to all its personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, warning of more surprise attacks on unarmed soldiers. Following intelligence inputs, the force warned its soldiers to remain vigilant if on leave and off duty.

The advisory had been issued after BSF constable Mohammad Ramzan Parray of the 73rd battalion of the BSF in Baramulla was gunned down by militants at his home on the evening of 27 September.