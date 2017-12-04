Rahul Gandhi set to file nomination for Congress party president today

A file photo of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: More than 15 years after the Congress party witnessed a contest for electing a party president in its internal polls, all eyes are now on party vice president Rahul Gandhi who is expected to file his nomination papers for the top post on Monday.

The timing of the contest is interesting because Rahul Gandhi is leading the Congress’ charge in poll-bound Gujarat against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The last time Congress witnessed a contest was in 2001 when former Union minister Jitendra Prasada contested against Sonia Gandhi and she has occupied the post since then, the longest for any party president.

Rahul Gandhi’s name as Congress president is likely to be proposed by senior most party leaders following which he will file his nomination. The deadline for filing of nomination papers for the top post ends at 3pm on Monday. The publication of valid list of nominations will take place at 3.30pm on Tuesday after which a contest, if any, will be declared.

According to a Press Trust of India report, senior party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as senior party leaders like A. K. Antony and Ahmed Patel and party chief ministers will sign the papers as proposers for Rahul Gandhi’s nomination.

“All the top leaders of the party will be present at 24, Akbar Road (Congress’ national headquarters) on Monday morning. It is a milestone for the party and everyone is supporting Rahul Gandhi,” a senior Congress leader said requesting anonymity.

However, in case there is a contest, polling will take place ‪on 16 December and results will be declared ‪on 19 December the day after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are announced.