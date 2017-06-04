Pakistani army issues video claiming ‘destruction’ of Indian posts along LoC

The Indian Army on Saturday said that a woman was injured when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells. Photo: Hindustan Times

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Sunday released a video purportedly showing “destruction” caused by it to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control (LoC), the second such video in two weeks amidst a flare-up in border tensions.

The 27-second video was released a day after it claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to India’s “unprovoked ceasefire violation” in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor posted the video on Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday. “Video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LOC by Pak Army in response to unprovoked Indian firing on innocent citizens,” he said in a brief statement with the video.

This is the second time in two weeks when Pakistan army has released such a video. On 24 May, it released a video purportedly showing heavy damage caused to the Indian posts across the LoC, in a tit- for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of the “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions.

On Saturday, Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers and destroyed Indian bunkers in the firing. No further details of the cross-border exchange of fire were provided by the Pakistan Army.

The Indian Army on Saturday said that a woman was injured when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

There are strains in ties between India and Pakistan over cross-border terror attacks in India and the death sentence of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court on spying charges.