Eminent cartoonist Mangesh Tendulkar passes away

Pune: Eminent cartoonist and author Mangesh Tendulkar died at the age of 82 in Pune after a brief illness at a private hospital, sources said on Tuesday. He passed away on Monday night.

The veteran cartoonist was hospitalized on Sunday. He was suffering from a bladder ailment and had undergone a surgery, hospital sources said. Tendulkar was active until his final days as an exhibition of his select cartoons was organized last month. He was the younger brother of late playwright Vijay Tendulkar. Through his cartoons, Tendulkar depicted various aspects of daily life. For the last several years, he was very socially active and spread awareness about traffic issues through his cartoons and caricatures.

Some of his works were used by the traffic department in Pune. He often used to stand at traffic signals and distribute postcards with a message on following traffic rules to commuters. As an author, he penned several books including Bhuichakra, Sunday Mood (compilation of 53 articles and cartoons) and Kuni Pampato Ajun Kalokh.

He was a regular contributor to various magazines and newspapers. His last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday.