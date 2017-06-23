Govt cuts passport fee by 10% for applicants under 8, over 60 years
New Delhi: The government on Friday announced 10% reduction in passport fee for applicants in the age groups of under 8 and over 60 years.
Announcing the reduction in the passport fee, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said henceforth the passports will be in Hindi and English languages, and not just in English.
Personal details in passports are now printed only in English. The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.
