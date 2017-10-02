Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit today

Arun Jaitley may also call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley will begin a two-day visit to Dhaka from Tuesday, during which a pact on bilateral investment promotion and protection is likely to be signed.

Besides, “a Dollar Credit Line agreement between the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) is likely to be signed for 3rd Line of Credit,” an official statement said. It did not provide details on the line of credit.

On Wednesday, it said, a “Joint Interpretative Notes on the Agreement between India and Bangladesh for the Promotion and Protection of Investments” is likely to be signed. On his arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday, Jaitley will deliver the inaugural address at the business meeting between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

In the evening, he will attend a dinner hosted by the high commissioner of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla. On Wednesday, Jaitley will hold a meeting with Bangladesh finance minister Abul Maal Muhith. Later, the two will launch cashless visa services. Jaitley will also deliver a talk on the “macro-economic initiatives of the government of India: financial inclusion, demonetisation and cashless economy”.

Jaitley is also likely to call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the evening on 4 October, the Bangladesh finance minister will host a dinner in honour of the visiting finance minister. Jaitley will leave for India on 5 October.